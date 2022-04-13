CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland officials tell the FOX 8 I-Team they are increasing the amount of crews that will be out fixing the dozens of potholes that are popping up all over the city.

Bonnie Teeuwen, chief operating officer for the city, said they now have 12 crews out daily working on repairing the potholes. New equipment has also been added.

“We are about a month ahead of reaching our goals,” Teeuwen said Wednesday. “We increased our crew and equipment about 50% from last year.”

Shelton Coleman, assistant commissioner for streets, has been out with the crews and says they are trying to fix the pot holes as quickly as they pop up.

“It’s bad this year because we had a lot of snow in the winter,” Coleman said.

He noted that when you get freezing, thawing and moisture in the ground, you get more craters on the streets.

Henry Williams, who lives on the city’s east side, said he was thrilled when he saw the crews fixing his street Wednesday morning.

“I was amazed,” Williams said. “I was like wow, they’re out, no more dodging the pot holes.”