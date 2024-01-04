*Attached video: Celebrities from Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Improv has officially changed its name to the Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant.

This name change comes after decades of laughs brought to Northeast Ohio since Cleveland Improv opened its doors in 1989.

The Funny Bone is the largest privately-owned comedy club in the U.S. with 15 Funny Bone locations across the U.S. The Funny Bone co-founders Mitch Kutash and Gerald Kubach opened the first Funny Bone in Pittsburgh in 1983.

World-famous comedians including Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Tom Segura, Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Tim Allen, Drew Carey, Joe Rogan, Bert Kreischer, Tracy Morgan, Jimmy Fallon, Gabriel Iglesias, Ron White, Sebastian Maniscalco, Nate Bargatze, Ellen Degeneres and more have performed on the stages of The Funny Bone.

The Funny Bone will continue to operate at the same location as Cleveland Improv on the West Bank of the Flats at Nautica in Cleveland.

