CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police arrested two people suspected of arson following a house fire.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, authorities responded to a house fire on the 3000 block of West 58th Street just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

A 53-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were both arrested at the scene.

This fire currently remains under investigation by the Cleveland Fire Arson Unit.

No further information has yet been provided.