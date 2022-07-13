CLEVELAND (WJW) – If you used a credit or debit card at Hilton Garden Inn Cleveland Downtown, you may want to double-check your bank statements.

The hotel, located at 1100 Carnegie Avenue, is notifying customers that payment information may have been stolen from cards used in the food and beverage area of the hotel between September 24, 2021, through May 5, 2022.

The hotel explains in a press release that an “unauthorized code on a point-of-sale system” was designed to access payment card data and send that information to a third party.

Hotel reservations and food and beverage charges made to a guest room were not involved.

The hotel said in a statement, “We regret that this incident occurred and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

They advise customers to review bank statements and immediately report any unauthorized charges to the card company.

The hotel said they consulted a cybersecurity firm to assist with the investigation, notified the payment card brands and are cooperating with law enforcement.

For more details regarding this incident and steps that can be taken to protect personal information, click here or call 855-674-1396.