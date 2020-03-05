Cleveland hosts 3rd annual Chocolate Fest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The biggest chocolate party in Cleveland is coming soon.

The 3rd annual Chocolate Fest Cleveland will be held March 14.

It’s will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at 1091 W. 10th St.

Ticket prices start at $25.

More info here.

Cleveland Magazine, The Home Issue

Cleveland Magazine is looking at local home inspiration in The Home Issue.

Sapphire Pear is one of the interior design companies featured in the issue.

They look at ways to transform your space in a way that feeds your self-expression.

Sneaker Con

Sneaker Con returns to Cleveland March 21 at the Huntington Convention Center.

You can get your ticket here.

Cleveland Magazine visited with local Sneakerheads about their collections.