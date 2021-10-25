Cleveland hospitals offer pay incentives amid nursing shortage

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland’s major health systems are offering employees incentives as they deal with a nationwide nursing shortage.

MetroHealth announced its premium overtime program last week. It’s for departments with high vacancy rates for full-time and part-time staff.

“Since then, frontline managers have advised us to create an incentive program for PRN employees who commit at least 20 hours per week. They view this as necessary for patient care and to not overburden the full-time and part-time staff,” MetroHealth told FOX 8 News.

The PRN incentive program runs Oct. 17 through Jan. 8, and employees must work 20 hours a week to be eligible.

University Hospitals said it has incentives for the surgical units, intensive care, acute inpatient psychiatric care, maternity inpatient care, emergency services and hospital operative services supporting acute care through Jan. 2. Registered nurses and respiratory therapists can earn $400 for taking on an additional four-hour shift and $800 for an additional eight-hour shift. License nurse practitioners and paramedics can earn an extra $230 for four-hour shift and $460 for eight-hour shift.

“Not unlike other health systems in Ohio and across the nation, University Hospitals is challenged by the shortage of nurses and other clinical caregivers. At this time, we continue to provide all of our patients with all of the care they need,” UH said in a statement on Monday.

The Cleveland Clinic released the following statement:

“Currently, healthcare is facing an increased demand for services. This includes both patients with COVID-19 as well as an increase in other patients needing care. “We are continuously evaluating our workforce and looking at solutions to meet our caregiver needs while maintaining the highest quality care for our patients. “Like other health systems, we are experiencing staffing challenges for nursing and other positions and are offering incentive pay as needed, which can vary based on a caregiver’s experience, shift, etc.”