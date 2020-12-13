Cleveland hospitals expect COVID-19 vaccine shipments on Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Two Cleveland hospital systems expect to receive shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave Pfizer’s vaccine the greenlight Friday night and on Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control approved it to be administered. The first trucks carrying the vaccine left a Michigan manufacturing plant on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for MetroHealth Medical Center said it anticipates it will get its first doses of Pfizer’s vaccine on Tuesday and hopes to begin inoculation soon after.

According to a Cleveland Clinic spokeswoman, it will likely receive a shipment Tuesday as well, but that is subject to change.

Under the state of Ohio’s Phase 1A plan, the initial vaccines will go to health care providers and personnel routinely caring for COVID-19 patients, residents and staff at nursing homes and EMS responders.

