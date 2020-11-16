Cleveland hospital officials to address impact of coronavirus pandemic on health care

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Officials from Cleveland hospitals will address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on health care Monday.

The CEOs and presidents from Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth System and University Hospitals will hold a joint media briefing at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

They address their concerns over the increase of coronavirus cases impacting hospitals, healthcare workers and the community.

Coronavirus cases in the United States hit 11 million over the weekend, with the most recent million coming in less than one week.

In Ohio, a total of 298,096 cases had been reported as of Sunday.

