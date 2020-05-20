Cleveland Hopkins announces COVID-19 safety efforts, tips for Memorial Day weekend travel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is explaining how their facility is working to make the airport safe for Memorial Day weekend travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a travel announcement, passenger numbers remain below the same timeframe last year. But numbers have started to climb as the country begins to reopen.

The airport says it sanitizes the facility multiple times daily, and there are hand sanitizer stations throughout the airport. Social distancing markers have been placed on the floor in checkpoints as well as in other line queues. Shields have also been placed at a number of counters.

The airport still recommends guests arrive early to ensure making their flight as the TSA is currently operating only out of the South Checkpoint.

Face coverings aren’t mandatory but are highly recommended. Some airlines, including Delta, United, JetBlue, Southwest, American and Frontier, are requiring face coverings.

At this time, all on-site airport parking is free.

