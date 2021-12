CLEVELAND (WJW) – Downtown Cleveland is getting ready to honor the fourth night of Hanukkah with a Menorah lighting on Wednesday.

The celebration kicks off at 5:30 p.m. in Public Square with greetings from Mayor Frank Johnson, Mayor-Elect Justin Bibb, County Executive Armond Budish and more.

The 12-foot Menorah will be lit by four lamplighters during the celebration.

There will also be traditional holiday treats, music and activities for kids.