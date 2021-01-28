Cleveland homicides up 44 percent in 2020

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police released the 2020 crime statistics for the city on Wednesday.

There were 177 homicides in the city last year. That’s up 44 percent from 123 in 2019. It’s also a 136 percent increase from 75 in 2010.

“The city of Cleveland and urban areas across the United States have been severely affected by high violent crime statistics including shootings and homicides. Investigators continue to work hard every day to solve cases while policing in unprecedented circumstances in times where situations and resources change rapidly due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the division said.

The number of violent crimes, which include homicide, rape, robbery and felonious assault, was at 5,869, up from 5,462 in 2019. Property crimes decreased in 2020.

Cleveland police encouraged people to report criminal activity by calling 911 for emergencies and 216-621-1234 for non-emergencies. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

“The public is the eyes and ears of law enforcement. Investigators need your assistance. If you see something, say something.”