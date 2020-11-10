Cleveland homicide detectives investigating after three shot in drive-by

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened late Monday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., a car was shot at W. 98th St. and S. Marginal Rd.

More than 15 evidence markers surrounded the vehicle at the shooting scene.

The shooting victims then drove for help at W. 99th St., just south of Denison Ave.

EMS tells FOX 8 they transported a male from the scene in critical condition.

Two women were also shot.

No word on their conditions.

