Cleveland homicide detectives investigate deadly shooting

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Crime scene taped off several blocks in Cleveland early Friday morning.

Around midnight at Pythias Ave. near E. 156th St., neighbors said they heard a large number of gunshots.

A victim was found shortly after and car crashed several blocks away at E. 161st St.

Pythias Ave. near E. 156th St., Cleveland

FOX 8 crews at the scene say the car had several bullet holes.

The victim has not been identified.

I-Team: Man arrested in shooting of pregnant woman and baby in Cleveland

Police have not said if they are looking for a suspect or if someone is in custody.

