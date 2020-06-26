Cleveland homicide detectives investigate deadly shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Crime scene taped off several blocks in Cleveland early Friday morning.
Around midnight at Pythias Ave. near E. 156th St., neighbors said they heard a large number of gunshots.
A victim was found shortly after and car crashed several blocks away at E. 161st St.
FOX 8 crews at the scene say the car had several bullet holes.
The victim has not been identified.
Police have not said if they are looking for a suspect or if someone is in custody.
