CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland home is severely damaged after a fire early Friday morning.

According to Fox 8 crews at the scene, the fire happened at a large, three-story home on the 13700 block of Earlwood Road.

Flames were seen shooting from the roof and the house was fully engulfed in fire.

The Cleveland Fire Department is currently at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.