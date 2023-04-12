CLEVELAND (WJW) – This evening, it’s warm and breezy.

Low humidity today and gusty winds led to an ELEVATED risk of fire danger through 8 p.m. Avoid any outdoor burning!

Stretch of warmer and dry days continues. We reached 80° at the Hopkins Airport today and could reach it again tomorrow and Friday. This was the first time we hit the 80s this year.

Temperatures ranging from 10 to 25° ABOVE AVERAGE (57) through Sunday. It doesn’t get better than this for springtime in Northeast Ohio. Enjoy this stretch of dry, sun-filled, warmer days!

Widely scattered showers with a chance of thunder this weekend. Following the rain, colder next week! It’ll be brief, but definitely noticeable! Maybe even some snow flakes mixing in Tuesday morning.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.