Cleveland hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old remains unsolved 5 years later

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s been five years since 14-year-old Chelsea Hill was killed by a hit-and-run driver during the early-morning hours of Memorial Day.

“I can just be going about my day and then, she’ll just pop up and it just feels like somebody ripped my heart out,” said Annette Hill, Chelsea’s mother.

Chelsea was with a group of friends attempting to cross Carnegie Avenue near East 40th Street in Cleveland when she was struck by a car. The driver didn’t stopped.

Video of the dark-colored car leaving the scene was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

Chelsea’s mom had asked her to come home that night, but she wanted to stay out with her friends.

“I also wanted to tell her about good and bad people out here in the world, but there wasn’t enough time. She was only 14, she was just living, just getting ready to live her life and that’s a short period of time for me to have with her.”

Each year on Memorial Day, Chelsea ‘s family gathers to remember teen and task that the driver be held accountable.

“I don’t have any hate in my heart. I know how to forgive, but I’ll never forget this. People always say it’ll be closure, you know, once you find out the truth or anything like that, but there will never be closure for me because my baby’s still gone. But it’ll give me a little peace in my heart,” Hill said.

Cleveland police investigators hoped the release of the surveillance video, along with the fact that the car would have sustained some kind of front-end damage, would lead them to the hit-and-run driver. So far, the tips they received have not panned out.

Chelsea’s family wonders how the driver or anyone else who knows what happened can live with the secret.

“You don’t have any conscience, no feelings or anything like that at all, if you can live your life peacefully, knowing that you took away from us, especially a young child,” Hill said.

Chelsea’s mother also wonders what her daughter would be doing as a 19 year old.

“Not just on Memorial Day, not just, you know, her birthday. It’s every day I think of these things and I just miss her so much,” she said.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

