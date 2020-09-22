Cleveland Heights warning residents to beware of phone scammers claiming to be police

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The city of Cleveland Heights is reminding people to be aware of phone and email scams, after multiple residents reported recent incidents involving people pretending to be police.

According to the city, scammers claim they are with the Cleveland Heights Police Department via phone or email, and then demand that people call them regarding an “urgent legal or important matter.”

Throughout the pandemic, many new scams have popped up (as seen in the video above), especially targeting the older population.

Real police departments would never instruct residents to call an unknown number.

Unfortunately, the scam has affected residents of nearby cities as well.

The city reported that one Mentor woman paid a scammer $1,000 after a man called her claiming to be Cleveland Heights police, saying that she had to pay money immediately due to an outstanding warrant.

Always call the Cleveland Heights Police Department directly at 216-321-1234 if there’s ever a question of doubt.

