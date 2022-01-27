Cleveland Heights residents warned against using blue mailboxes amid theft reports

**Watch our I-Team report on mail thefts in the above video**

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Heights police are warning residents against dropping off their outgoing mail in the city’s blue mailboxes for the time being.

Police say they’ve received reports of thieves using stolen postal box keys to steal the mail inside.

Investigators say the thieves are looking for checks and altering them, changing the recipient’s name and the payment amount so they can cash them.

According to police, they don’t know exactly how many keys have been stolen. For now, officers urge residents to deposit outgoing mail inside the post office.

Anyone who falls victim to a theft like this should contact Cleveland Heights police.

Last month, the FOX 8 I-Team started investigating similar mail thefts in Parma, Richmond Heights and Rocky River.