Cleveland Heights police searching for vehicle involved in fatal shooting of man

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Heights police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was fatally shot overnight while riding in a car.

According to the department, it happened around 1:07 a.m. in the area of South Taylor Road between Euclid Heights Blvd. and Blanche.

They say an officer was flagged down by a woman who said her passenger had been shot. The officer rendered aid until EMS arrived and took him to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates that while they were driving, a red sedan passed them at a high rate of speed. Shortly after the vehicle passed them, they heard gunshots coming from a 4 -door black colored sedan driving behind them. One of the bullets struck the victim in the upper back.

Police shared surveillance video from the incident, which you can see above. They also released photos of the suspect’s vehicle.

Courtesy of Cleveland Heights police

Courtesy of Cleveland Heights police

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects who were shooting from a black 4-door sedan. They’d also like to speak with the occupants of the red 4-door sedan that was traveling on South Taylor at the time of the shooting.

Those with information can contact the Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-321-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Reward money is available for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect(s). Tipsters can remain anonymous

