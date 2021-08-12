Cleveland Heights police searching for teen suspects wanted in murder of 13-year-old boy

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Heights police are looking for two juveniles wanted for the murder of a 13-year-old boy.

Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg told the FOX 8 I-Team Thursday that warrants have been issued for the arrests of Brylin Pickens, 16, and Da’Vantae Cleveland, 14. Both teens live in Cleveland Heights and are wanted for several charges including murder.

Courtesy: Cleveland Heights police

“Our detectives have been working non-stop on this murder and we believe these two are responsible for the death of 13-year-old London Hill, “ the chief said. “If anyone knows where they are please call police right away. “

The chief added that CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for the murder.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday evening at a home on Woodview Road in Cleveland Heights.

The boy’s cousin called 911 saying he heard two gunshots.

Hill, of Milwaukee, died a short time after the shooting.

According to police reports, the teen was in the kitchen of his relatives’ home when he was shot on the left side of his neck.

Hill and is mother were in town visiting relatives.

According to police reports, officers were able to obtain security video from the neighborhood.

On one video, officers saw two juvenile males walking near the area of the home around the time of the shooting.