Cleveland Heights police officer tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS (WJW)-- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cleveland Heights police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We believe the officer may have contracted the virus last week while off-duty at a social gathering,” Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg said. “ The officer is currently quarantined and being treated as needed. Several other officers attended the same gathering and while they are not currently experiencing symptoms they are also in quarantine. We are working with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and we have taken all necessary measures to prevent further spread. “

The chief stressed the police department continues to perform all regular patrolling and safety operations.

“I'd just like to remind everyone to follow the Governor's orders and stay at home,” the chief stated. “Practice all of the social distancing guidance we’ve been given. “

*Watch a report, above, on how local departments are adding extra layers of protection for officers*