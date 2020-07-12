1  of  3
Breaking News
A closer look: Mask mandate for Ohio counties with high risk of coronavirus
Coronavirus in Ohio timeline: Tracking COVID-19 and the state’s response
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic

Cleveland Heights Police: Mother, daughter dead after apparent murder-suicide

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: WJW file image

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg confirmed today that a mother and daughter were found dead in their home at the 3900 block of Delmore Road.

After some investigation, police report that the evidence indicates the 34-year-old woman shot her daughter before pulling the gun on herself.

The incident is currently under investigation and the police have no other details to release.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: 

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral