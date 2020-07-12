Cleveland Heights Police: Mother, daughter dead after apparent murder-suicide

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg confirmed today that a mother and daughter were found dead in their home at the 3900 block of Delmore Road.

After some investigation, police report that the evidence indicates the 34-year-old woman shot her daughter before pulling the gun on herself.

The incident is currently under investigation and the police have no other details to release.

