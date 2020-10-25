Cleveland Heights police investigating after man walking with rifle allegedly said he was ‘going to kill Black people’

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Cleveland (WJW) — Authorities are reportedly increasing patrols across Cleveland Heights, after a man seen walking around the area with a rifle Saturday allegedly made a threat against Black people.

In a statement, police said they were called to the 3500 block of Blanche Avenue on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. after the man was seen there with the gun. Officers said that after talking with the man, they determined he was not breaking any laws. At that time, police spoke with witnesses and no one said they observed him threatening anyone or pointing his gun.

Sunday afternoon, however, the police said they were made aware of a social media post stating the man had reportedly said he “was going to kill Black people.”

Officers are reportedly still trying to locate the person who posted the information, but said they are taking the post “very seriously.”

Anyone with information about the incident and/or the post is asked to call the Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-321-1234.

