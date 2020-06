CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Heights Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K9.

K9 Argos was born in Germany and joined the police department in 2012.

CHPD says he never missed a day of work and loved patrolling the streets.

He’s being remembered as an excellent tracker.

Police say he was often seen walking his partner, Jeff, through the business district.

The department says Argos will be greatly missed.

