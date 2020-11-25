Cleveland Heights police asking for public’s help finding missing 13-year-old girl

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Cleveland Heights Police Department

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Heights police are asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing.

According to the department, Blessing Mapson is believed to have run away. She has been missing since Nov. 18 and could be with a male known as “man man.”

She is 5’3″, weighs 110 pounds and wears her hair in a long ponytail.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact police at 216-321-1234.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

continue reading override

Happening Headlines

More News