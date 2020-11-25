Cleveland Heights police asking for public’s help finding missing 13-year-old girl

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Heights police are asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing.
According to the department, Blessing Mapson is believed to have run away. She has been missing since Nov. 18 and could be with a male known as “man man.”
She is 5’3″, weighs 110 pounds and wears her hair in a long ponytail.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact police at 216-321-1234.
