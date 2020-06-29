Breaking News
Cleveland Heights police ask for help in search for missing man

Editor’s Note: The video above is about a missing Euclid man with dementia.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Heights Police Department is looking for help finding 22-year-old Malik Harris.

He was last seen leaving his home on foot in the 3300 block of Monticello, but police do not say when that was.

He is 5’9” and 125 lbs.

Police say his family is very concerned for his wellbeing.

If you have any information, call police at (216)321-1234.

