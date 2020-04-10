Cleveland Heights police and fire surprise little girl with special parade for her birthday

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS (WJW) — You only turn eight years old once in your life and even a pandemic shouldn’t stop the joy that that day brings.

Monroe was looking forward to watching the parades at Disney World but instead was surprised with one of her very own thanks to Cleveland Heights police and fire.

“I saw another person do it on social media and I said let me give our police a call and see if they could surprise her. We were planning on going on a Disney World trip but we had to postpone because of a virus and she can’t have a party, so she was depressed. This definitely made her day,” said Monroe’s mom, Deveda Dancy.

Cleveland Heights police and fire don’t do these things every day but something like this doesn’t take much time at all. And besides, these guys are fathers too.

Let’s just call this training. After all you have to keep that bomb squad robot in tiptop shape, and Monroe Loves everything about robots.

“I play with my cousins and I play with everyone I know, and I play different games with them on my phone or my dad’s phone or my mom’s phone or the computer or the tablet,” Monroe said.

It will definitely be a birthday that she’ll always remember.

Monroe said she’ll make sure to give the officers hugs of thanks when social distancing finally goes away.