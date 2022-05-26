CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Heights community is coming together Thursday night to remember the victims of Tuesday’s horrific school shooting in Texas.

The Boulevard PTA in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District planned a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. at the Coventry Peace Campus.

Organizers said it’s an opportunity to support each other and demand change.

Students at other local schools, including Bay High School, held walkouts to support student safety on Thursday.

Nineteen students, all around the age of 10, and two adults were killed when a gunman stormed Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. The 18-year-old suspect entered the building “unobstructed” through an apparently unlocked door.