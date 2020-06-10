Cleveland Heights pastor testifies during House hearing on policing

WASHINGTON (WJW)– Just one day after the funeral for George Floyd, the man who died in Minneapolis police custody, Congress is taking on the issue of police reform.

Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were responding to a call about a $20 counterfeit bill on May 25 when they detained Floyd. Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes. The four officers were fired and are now facing charges in Floyd’s death.

“What our city needs now more than ever is a pathway and a plan that provides hope, reassurance and actionable measures of reform,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.

The House Judiciary Committee for an oversight hearing on policing and law enforcement accountability included testimony from Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd.

“He was our gentle giant. I was reminded of that when I watched the video of his murder. He called all the officers ‘sir.’ He was mild mannered, he didn’t fight back. He listened to all the officers. The men who took his life, who suffocated him for eight minutes and 46 seconds. He still called them ‘sir’ as he begged for his life,” the younger Floyd said.

Cleveland Heights Pastor Darrell Scott also testified and labeled calls to disband law enforcement institutions meant to serve and protect their communities as “irresponsible.”

“I believe it is nothing short of the politicizing of current social events and the effort to garner votes during this election season,” Scott said.

The White House said President Donald Trump could take action on police reform through an executive order or potential legislation.