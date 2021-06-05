Cleveland Heights nurse practitioner runs in honor of cancer patients, survivors

CLEVELAND (WJW) — One nurse who works at a cancer hospital honored his patients in a special way.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time,” Jan Frandsen, a Cleveland Heights nurse practitioner at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center who is also an avid runner, told FOX 8.

Saturday morning, he ran from Beachwood to Westlake in a show of support for all cancer survivors.

Frandsen took the Gathering Place’s annual Race for the Place — happening this Sunday, virtually — one step further, mapping out his own course for Saturday.

