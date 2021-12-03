Cleveland Heights mansion once owned by Rockefeller family hits the market

Photos above were provided by Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A Cleveland Heights mansion with a rich history just hit the market with a price tag of nearly $2 million.

Built in 1916 and once owned by the Rockefeller family, the 9,655-sq.-foot home is up for grabs for the first time in over 30 years.

The three-story mansion with 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms is a Georgian Revival Colonial-style luxury home commonly built at this time, just before the dawn of the prohibition era.

Anyone entering the home is surrounded by natural light in the two-story, marble-floored foyer with Palladian windows and Corinthian columns.

Eighteen rooms with 10′ ceilings are adorned with detailed plaster moldings and 10 fireplaces are throughout the home.

Elegant parties were most likely held in the third-floor ballroom and out-of-town guests welcomed in the three-bedroom coach house on the property, which can also be used as a rental property.

J.B. Hauser, an attorney, was the original owner of the home before selling it to Anna Rockefeller, John D.’s niece, according to Howard Hanna Realtor Chris Jurcisin.

Jurcisin says a letter from Anna to her uncle thanking him for a monetary gift for her wedding is framed in the home.

The mansion that sits on three acres is located at 2905 Fairmount Blvd and is in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District.

It’s listed with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and you can find out more about it here.