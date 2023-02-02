Editor’s Note: Related video above.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The NFL’s biggest game has gotten plenty of nicknames over the years but at age 57, it’s getting one more: The Kelce Bowl.

Alex Quintana, who co-owns the Quintana’s Barber and Dream Spa with his wife, says he’s known the Kelce family for years.

In fact, Jason and Travis grew up getting their haircut from Alex.

Knowing these two young men are about to make football history, becoming the first brothers to face off in the Super Bowl is surreal, to say the least for Quintana.

“I am beside myself you know what I mean, there is not a person in this city of Cleveland Heights that isn’t aware of what is going on and isn’t talking about it,” shared Quintana.

To show support for the Kelce’s historic moment, Quintana says Cleveland Heights High School Athletics is partnering with Quintana’s and other local businesses to hand out gold lights for people to decorate their front porch for gameday.

“When the supplies run out, whatever kind of light you got. Red, green, yellow,” explained Quintana.

His goal is simple:

“I would love to see that Cleveland Heights can be seen from space,” said Quintana.

“For us, the whole city gets to go to the Super Bowl next weekend,” shared Alex Quintana.

Kansas City takes on Philadelphia on FOX 8 on Sunday, February 12.