CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A bigger, “boulder” solution means a Cleveland Heights man can finally rest easy without worrying about vehicles crashing through his walls.

John Gall’s house on Fairmount Boulevard has been hit twice by speeding cars on South Taylor Road that missed the turn.

The first and most serious accident happened in November 2021. A car crashed through the front picture window and landed in Gall’s living room

He told Fox 8 News at the time, ”It’s a disaster, everything is. I can’t go in there. It’s unstable. They don’t want me back in the house.”

Then in July 2022, another speeding vehicle missed the turn and demolished Gall’s garage and car.

He posted a homemade sign in his yard asking the city, “Where’s my guardrail?”

Mayor Kahlil Seren says he understood Gall’s frustration and started working with him soon after taking office.

However, the Ohio Department of Transportation determined that there wasn’t enough space on the tree lawn for a guardrail to be properly installed.

“A guardrail needs to be of sufficient length and in an environment where you can provide impact attenuators so that oncoming traffic can’t hit that guardrail and cause more damage than the guardrail actually protects against,” said Mayor Seren.

But now after a lot of hard work and talks, the mayor and Gall agreed on a solution.

Two massive boulders have been planted on his tree lawn and are sure to stop any wayward vehicles.

“Mr. Gall worked with us to select the boulders that we purchased and installed on his property,” said Mayor Seren. “Something that can provide him with a bit more protection from oncoming traffic.”

The mayor is also introducing new legislation Monday at city council to address dangerous speeding in the city, and specifically along residential roads with children.

The city is embarking on a “traffic calming initiative” where residents can work with leaders addressing concerns on their streets. For example, implementing traffic calming measures like speed bumps.

“We’d like to reduce to zero traffic fatalities,” said Mayor Seren. “Going 25 mph instead of 35 mph reduces that risk a great deal.”