Cleveland Heights High School lock down lifted

*Watch our report in the video, above, on a separate case of a teen charged with making threats against the high school*

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The level two lock down issued at Heights High School was lifted at the end of the school day on Monday.

The school was placed on lock down Monday afternoon after a social media threat was made.

Parents were asked to pick up their Heights High School student early during a staggered dismissal and if parents were unable to pick them up early, students stayed in their classrooms until the end of the school day.

The Cleveland Heights–University Heights City School District sent the information below to families Monday afternoon:

Heights High School remains on a Level 2 Lockdown as Cleveland Heights Police investigate the social media threat. All students are safe in their classrooms. Our food service staff is in the process of serving bagged lunches to students. If parents/guardians are able, we ask that they please pick up their Heights High School student early today. Staff will be outside to identify parents and escort their students outside. For students with last names A-M, early dismissal will take place at door #1 (the main entrance). Students with last names N-Z will exit through door #7 by the football field. Parents/guardians will enter off of Washington Boulevard and will exit onto Cedar Road. Those students whose parents are unable to pick them up early will remain in their classrooms until the end of the school day or until the level 2 lockdown is lifted. We will engage in a staggered dismissal at this time.

A Level 2 Lockdown means that activity in the classroom continues as usual and students need to remain in class. All exterior and interior doors are locked, movement within the school is allowed only by announcement from the administration.

Just days ago, a 16-year-old boy, taking online classes at the high school, was taken into custody after police say he made online threats “to shoot up the school.”