CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Heights Fire Department will be looking into the cause of a fire at a home late Monday night.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at Dellwood Rd. near Lee Rd.

The family was able to safely get out of the home.

It took firefighters thirty minutes to get the fire under control.

The Cleveland Heights Fire Department called for help from surrounding communities.

The fire left extensive damage to the second and third floors of the home.

