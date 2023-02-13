GOODYEAR, Arizona (WJW) – With the football season behind us, all eyes are now on baseball as the Cleveland Guardians get ready to embark on the 2023 season.

Players trickled into camp at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona ahead of the first official workout for pitchers and catchers, including Jose Ramirez and Oscar Gonzalez.

A lot of players are in camp early ahead of the World Baseball Classic that is coming up this March.

Ramirez has been in Goodyear since last week getting ready for the season. He is not playing in the World Baseball Classic.

Coming off thumb surgery in November, Ramirez has been in the cages and on the field, getting his swings in and working on his defense.

So has Gonzalez, who came on strong at the end of the season and into the postseason for the Guardians.

Cleveland will enter the season as the hunted instead of the hunter after winning the Central Division title with one of the youngest rosters in baseball and advancing all the way to the American League Division Series before bowing out to the New York Yankees.

The Guardians are not looking back. Last season is behind them, they learned a lot, they gained some postseason experience and now it’s time to build off the foundation that has been laid.

“The next step for us is finding a way to continue to advance deeper into the postseason. That starts with playing a first good 162 games and continue to break it down smaller than that. Come out strong in April and just continue to push the whole way through,” said Guardians pitcher Cal Quantril.

More players will trickle in as we get closer to the first full squad workout, which is happening February 21 ahead of the first Cactus League Game on Feb. 25.

Single-game tickets also went on sale Monday at 10 a.m. Find them here.