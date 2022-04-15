CLEVELAND (WJW) — History winds through Cleveland like the Cuyahoga River itself. The city is full of people with all different backgrounds, from Polish to Ukrainian, Italian and Irish.

But here in Northeast Ohio, many have one thing in common: love for Cleveland’s sports teams. And as Cleveland baseball enters a new era, its new name has deeper roots than many may realize.

The new Guardians team name pays homage to the Guardians of Traffic, eight massive sculptures just steps from Progressive Field, overlooking Carnegie and Ontario.

They have been the protectors of the city since the Hope Memorial Bridge opened in 1932. But the history and craftsmanship behind them lie in Italy.

For the full story, watch the video above.