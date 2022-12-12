CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s official! Josh Bell is coming to Cleveland.

The Cleveland Guardians announced Monday the team signed free agent 1B/DH Bell to a 2-year contract. The contract includes a player opt-out after the 2023 season.

FOX 8 first reported the move last week before the deal was inked.

Bell, 30, celebrated two career-high in 2022 – including hits at 147 and walks at 81.

He split the year between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres.

For the year, he batted a combined .266 (147-for-552) with 29 doubles, 3 triples, 17 home runs and 71 RBI in 156 games (.362/.422/ .784). At the time of his August 2nd trade to San Diego along with Juan Soto, he ranked fourth in the National League in on-base pct. (.384), fifth in average (.301), sixth in hits (113) and seventh in OPS (.877), compiling two 15-game on-base streaks along the way.

Josh also launched the Josh Bell Book Club in 2021, a monthly program in which he selected books written to inspire being and becoming better individuals, expanding the book club concept in 2022 to reach Black children.