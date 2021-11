CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians are mourning the loss of the all-time great, relief pitcher Doug Jones.

In a Facebook post, the team says Doug celebrated with them during the franchise’s 100th Year Anniversary in 2001.

Doug ranked third in career saves while in Cleveland with 129 and was a member of the club’s Top 100 roster.

He spent 7 years of his 16-year, big-league career in Cleveland as a 3X All-Star (1986-1991, 1998).