CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians have become the 12th Major League Baseball team to have a uniform patch.

They are joining a partnership with Marathon, an Ohio-based petroleum company, through the end of the 2026 season.

Fox 8 Sports Reporter John Sapol said he is not a fan of ad patches but sent a tweet out about his thoughts:

Not a fan of ad patches. That’s the era we live now in sports. The M doesn’t look great but If it helps re-sign players, I’m for it. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/g26kW1HSkN — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) June 30, 2023

The new jersey patch features Marathon’s new Endurance logo on the sleeve of the Guardians jerseys.

According to a press release from the Guardians, Marathon has been a partner with the team since 2021.

The logo will also be seen on the first-base side of Progressive Field, according to the release.

“With our Ohio roots and just over a decade separating our founding’s, we think it’s fitting to be the Cleveland Guardians inaugural jersey patch sponsor,” said Marathon’s Senior Vice President of Global Clean Products Brian Partee. “While we can both be proud of our past, it’s the future we’re most excited about, including this partnership. As a bonus, many of our employees and customers are generational and passionate fans of the celebrated ball club.”

As part of the agreement, Marathon will be featured on two jersey fan giveaways for each of the 2024-2026 seasons.

“We look forward to expanding our relationship with Marathon as our inaugural jersey patch partner,” said Cleveland Guardians President of Business Brian Barren. “When we started to look for a partner to don on our jersey, we knew we wanted an Ohio-based brand that was recognizable to our fans and had been a part of the Northeast Ohio community for as long, if not longer than we have. Marathon checked all those boxes, putting down Ohio roots as far back as 1887, and we look forward to partnering with them in our community and with our fans for years to come.”

The Guardians become the 12th MLB team to feature a jersey patch, joining:

San Diego Padres

New York Mets

Boston Red Sox

Los Angeles Angels

Houston Astros

Atlanta Braves

St. Louis Cardinals

Detroit Tigers

Arizona Diamondbacks

Miami Marlins

Cincinnati Reds