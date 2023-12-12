CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians have added a pitcher to their 2024 roster.

RHP Ben Lively has been signed by the team.

Lively, 31, has spent the last season between the Cincinnati Reds and Triple-A Louisville.

#Guardians signed free agent RHP Ben Lively to a 2024 Major League contract.

Lively split the 2023 season between Cincinnati and Triple-A Louisville, posting a mark of 4-7 with a 5.38 ERA in 19 games/12 starts for the Reds. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) December 12, 2023

He was selected by the Reds in the 2013 MLB Draft.

His 2023 ERA is 5.38 for 19 games.

In addition to Cincinnati, Lively has played for Philadelphia and played several years in the Korean Baseball Organization.

The Guardians roster is currently at 40 players, according to a press release from the team.

