Cleveland grandmother remains hospitalized after being shot while pulling weeds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A grandmother remains hospitalized after she was shot twice while pulling weeds in the front yard of her west side Cleveland home.

“For her to be picking weeds from her front yard and to be struck by flying bullets like this, it’s awful,” said Faouzi Baddour, the former husband of Elham Baddour.

He says he remains good friends with Elham.

Elham has lived in her home on Marietta Avenue for over 40 years. Police say she was one of four people who were shot Monday afternoon.

She remains in the hospital in stable condition, but she may need additional surgery later this week.

Police say one of the people shot is also a suspect.

According to police reports and witnesses, the shooting started after two teens were playing basketball and someone drove by firing shots.

“The car came by and they were all hanging out of the windows and started shooting back and forth,” said Elaine Hidvegi, who lives on the street. “I lived here more than 30 years. This is scary and leaves me feeling pretty uneasy.”

Hidvegi says she was not injured, but a bullet struck her home.

“And then about six hours later, more shots were fired on the street, dozens of shots,” she said. “Now I don’t even want to go out of the house. I am not sitting on the porch anymore.”

Faouzi is urging city officials to do more to help keep the neighborhoods safe.

“I love Cleveland,” he said. “I try to help, but it seems some city leaders don’t care. They have to change their mentality. City leaders, they have to change their mentality if they care about this city.”

Cleveland police are investigating both shootings and are asking anyone with information to contact them or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463 right away.