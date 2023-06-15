(Above video is previous coverage about the history of Cleveland’s abandoned structures)

CLEVELAND, (WJW) – The City of Cleveland and Western Reserve Land Conservancy released the results of a massive property inventory that surveyed 162,000 lots in Cleveland.



“The data won’t solve our challenges with vacant lots and structures but it will help us identify where we can apply City resources to ensure the worst ones are dealt with first and foremost,” said Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb.

“The surveyors help us identify where we can best direct city services to demolish vacant structures and repurpose vacant lots in Cleveland,” Bibb said.

The survey was conducted between October 2022 and April 2023. Surveyors used mobile devices to inventory tens of thousands of parcels. Collectively, the teams walked over 1,400 miles to conduct the survey, Bibb said.

Surveyors visually inspected properties to determine if they’re occupied, vacant or abandoned and graded properties on an A to F scale. About 94% graded A to C surveyors reported.

Bibb said 66.6% of structures in the city of Cleveland are occupied.

That shows the number of vacant structures decreased from 8% in 2015 to 5.7% in 2023.

More than 80% of vacant lots in the city have no trees on the tree lawn.

City officials say as more of the vacant houses and lots in the worst shape are demolished and cleaned up, it will increase property values of nearby homes.

“This survey will help the city and council focus on areas that need immediate work both in demolition but also where we need to apply resources for rehabilitation of vacant homes to put them back into productive use and to provide homeowners with financial help for property improvements and renovations,” Cleveland City Council member Anthony Hairston said.

For the first time, properties surveyed were also assessed for potential lead hazards by looking at risk factors such as the condition of porches, windows and doors, and noting whether the property has exposed bare soil.

In addition, the survey results will help multiple city departments deploy resources proactively.

The condition of sidewalks, curbs, fire hydrants and streets were also assessed so that proactive maintenance can be prioritized.