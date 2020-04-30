Cleveland food bank prepares to serve thousands more families at today’s drive-thru distribution

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is preparing for another drive-thru food distribution event Thursday.

The agency says it has served more than 14,000 people to date at the weekly events.

The event will be held at the Cleveland Municipal Lot from 2 to 5 p.m.

They ask that you pre-register.

You can do that by following the link here or calling (216)738-2067.

Once you register, you receive a number that must then be placed on your dashboard.

Your trunk is also required to be empty.

Here are the directions:

Traffic coming from the east (on Rt#2 or I 90 westbound) follow Rt#2 use the S. Marginal Exit #106 to get to the Muni Lot

Traffic from the south I-71 and I-90 east travel to East 55th exit 175, where they will make a right and another immediate right onto the S. Marginal Rd.

All other traffic should start at E.55 and S. Marginal and travel west on the S. Marginal to the Muni Lot

