Cleveland food bank asks people to register before next food giveaway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The next food distribution for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is being held Thursday, April 9.

It will be a drive-thru distribution held in the City of Cleveland Muni Lot from 2 to 6 p.m.

There are some changes for this giveaway.

They’re asking people to pre-register to minimize contact on site.

You can register here.

After you register, you’ll receive a number that you will use to check-in when you go to the food distribution.

If you need help with the registration process, you can call (216)738-2067.

They also require people to empty the trunks of their vehicles before attending the event.

TRAFFIC

Traffic coming from the east (on Rt 2 or I-90 westbound) follow Rt 2 and use the S. Marginal Exit 106 to get to the Muni Lot

Traffic from the south I-71 and I-90 east travel to East 55 th exit 175, where they will make a right and another immediate right onto the S. Marginal

exit 175, where they will make a right and another immediate right onto the S. Marginal All other traffic should start at E.55 and S. Marginal and travel west on the S. Marginal to the Muni Lot

If you need food assistance and are unable to attend, call (216)738-2067.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch the video above for a look at the most recent Cleveland food distribution event.