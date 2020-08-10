Cleveland first responders delayed by group of motorcyclists

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Fire Department tells FOX 8 first responders were delayed trying to get to a jet ski accident because of as many as 200 motorcyclists.

It happened Sunday at Baltic and W. Blvd.

According to Public Information Officer Mike Norman with the Cleveland Division of Fire, first responders were on their way to an accident involving jet skis at Whiskey Island.

First responders said they had to slow down on their way because the bikes and 4 wheelers were all over the street on both sides of the road.

One of the responders said it was ‘unbelievable’ as the bikes took over the road.

The fire department estimates the first responders were delayed by about a minute.

