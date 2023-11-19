*The above video is about the Willard Fire Department rescuing 2 people from a cherry picker that caught fire Saturday*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland firetruck was involved in an accident with another vehicle Sunday afternoon, according to Lieutenant Greg Norman.

Engine 42 was in the accident on Fulton Road while responding to an incident, Norman said.

The driver in the other car was injured and Norman said he believes that person is in stable condition at the hospital.

Norman said the firetruck sustained “moderate damage” and had to be towed.

No one on the firetruck was injured, he added.