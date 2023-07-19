Editor’s Note: Above video is a recent story about 24 cats and kittens with dehydration rescued.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland fighters proved once again they’ll do what it takes to rescue not just people, but pets as well.

Firefighters say no one was injured in an extensive house fire where residents were home when the fire started.

While putting out the fire, firefighters rescued the family’s pet bunny and they posted pictures of the bunny along with firefighters battling the blaze.

The bunny’s name is Van Gogh.

Van Gogh the bunny rescued

Cleveland firefighters in action

Firefighters put out house fire

According to the fire department’s post, Lieutenant Eric Short saved the bunny.

Two adults and a child were home at the time of the fire and safely got outside according to the fire department.

The fire happened on Colburn Avenue west of Broadview Avenue and caused more than $100,000 dollars in damage according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.