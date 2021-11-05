Cleveland firefighters rescue woman from burning home; firefighter injured

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a house fire.

Fire companies responded to the 11400 block of Gray Ave. around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters found a multi-story brick house on fire that had caught the house next door on fire as well.

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

Firefighters rescued a woman from the home.

A firefighter from Ladder 30 was injured when he received burns on his face.

Cleveland Fire says he was treated at the hospital and released.

Both fires were under control about 40 minutes later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.