Cleveland firefighters rescue three kids from east side house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Three children were rescued from a house fire on the 3000 block of E. 153rd Street today, Cleveland firefighters report.

The kids were trapped on the second story of the home when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Emergency responders then took the trio to MetroHealth Medical Center. A 14-year-old girl was reported as being in serious condition, while a 10-year-old and an 11-year-old were in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported in the blaze, which is now under control.

Firefighters are investigating the incident.

